"Eindelijk kan onze prijzenkast in één tweet": topclubs gaan los met 280 twittertekens

    • Glenn Van Snick
  • Bron: AD
Twitter Manchester City
Time-out Voortaan kan iedereen op Twitter zijn boodschap verpakken in een tweet van niet 140, maar wel 280 tekens. Een handig nieuwtje, en dat is ook enkele topclubs niet ontgaan. De leukste reacties op een rijtje. 

FC Bayern English on Twitter

Bundesliga 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 DFB Pokal 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 UCL 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Supercup 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Liga Pokal 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEL 🏆 Cup Winners' Cup 🏆 Intercontinental Cup 🏆🏆 FIFA World Club Cup 🏆 UEFA Supercup 🏆 #Twitter280 https://t.co/jqyvYbSdTr

Gladbach on Twitter

Dear @Twitter. Thank you for giving us all #280characters. Our club name can finally be expressed in its full glory. Yours sincerely, Borussia Verein für Leibesübungen 1900 Mönchengladbach e.V. https://t.co/FTBBJjPfxT

