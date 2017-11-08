"Eindelijk kan onze prijzenkast in één tweet": topclubs gaan los met 280 twittertekens
280 characters means we can now go... link
AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pEZyuK5tg2
Now we've got #280characters... link
🎶 👏 Ohhhhhh when the Spuuuuuurrrrrrrsssssss
Go maaaarrrrrcccchhhiiiing innn
Ohhh when the Spurrrrsss go marrcchhing in
I wanna be in that nummbbeerrr
Ohh when the Spurrrrsss go marching in!
OH WHEN THE SPURS!
GO MARCHING IN! 🎶 👏 #COYS pic.twitter.com/I0iq7SlTeo
With the introduction of #280characters, we are delighted to announce #DaveSaves will be extended to #DavidSaves. pic.twitter.com/S7PNq2Ip0S link
Due to popular demand, we'll keep it as #DaveSaves! #280characters pic.twitter.com/trQis7ncLZ link
FC Bayern English on Twitter
Bundesliga 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 DFB Pokal 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 UCL 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Supercup 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Liga Pokal 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEL 🏆 Cup Winners' Cup 🏆 Intercontinental Cup 🏆🏆 FIFA World Club Cup 🏆 UEFA Supercup 🏆 #Twitter280 https://t.co/jqyvYbSdTr
Gladbach on Twitter
Dear @Twitter. Thank you for giving us all #280characters. Our club name can finally be expressed in its full glory. Yours sincerely, Borussia Verein für Leibesübungen 1900 Mönchengladbach e.V. https://t.co/FTBBJjPfxT
COME ON link
⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪
⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴⚪
⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪
⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪
⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪
⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪
⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪
⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪
⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴⚪
⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪#280characters #effzeh
Thanks #twitter280! We can now name the #S04 squad in a tweet 💙 link
#Fährmann#Langer#Nübel#Nastasic#Kehrer#Insua#Naldo#Oczipka#Coke#Riether#Stambouli#Goretzka#Bentaleb#McKennie#Schöpf#Caligiuri#Meyer#Harit#Konoplyanka#Avdijaj#Embolo#Burgstaller#DiSanto#Reese pic.twitter.com/8s2e0CPb7c
Endlich! 🦁#280Zeichen🖤❤️ #StärkeBayer link
🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁
🦁⚫⚫🦁🦁🦁⚫🦁🦁🔴🦁🔴🦁
🦁⚫🦁⚫🦁⚫🦁⚫🦁🔴🦁🔴🦁
🦁⚫⚫🦁🦁⚫🦁⚫🦁🔴🔴🔴🦁
🦁⚫🦁⚫🦁⚫🦁⚫🦁🦁🦁🔴🦁
🦁⚫⚫🦁🦁🦁⚫🦁🦁🦁🦁🔴🦁
🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁
🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁2⃣8⃣0⃣🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁#280characters
Win link
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Draw
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Draw
Win
Win
Draw
Win
Draw
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Draw
Win
Win
Win
Win
Draw
Win
Win
Win
Draw
Win#280characters 😉 pic.twitter.com/qxLTcbEZ02
1️⃣ PSV link
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
2️⃣ AJA
3️⃣ PEC
4️⃣ AZ
.
.
.
5️⃣ VIT
.
6️⃣ FEY
.
7️⃣ EXC
8️⃣ UTR
.
.
9️⃣ HER
🔟 HEE
.
1️⃣1️⃣ ADO
.
1️⃣2️⃣ VVV
.
.
.
1️⃣3️⃣ SPA
.
1️⃣4️⃣ TWE
1️⃣5️⃣ GRO
1️⃣6️⃣ NAC
1️⃣7️⃣ WIL
.
1️⃣8️⃣ ROD#280Tekens 😉
Thank you @Twitter, now we can finally write in one tweet all the trophies we've won! 😉 link
7 #UCL 🏆
5 #UEFASuperCup 🏆
2 Cup Winners' Cups 🏆
3 Intercontinental Cups 🏆
1 FIFA Club World Cup 🏆
18 Scudetto titles 🇮🇹
5 Italian Cups 🇮🇹
7 Italian Super Cups 🇮🇹#280characters 🆕 pic.twitter.com/onffmFrbR0
🇷🇺RUS link
🇧🇷BRA
🇮🇷IRN
🇯🇵JPN
🇲🇽MEX
🇧🇪BEL
🇰🇷KOR
🇸🇦KSA
🇩🇪GER
🦁ENG
🇪🇸ESP
🇳🇬NGA
🇨🇷CRC
🇵🇱POL
🇪🇬EGY
🇮🇸ISL
🇷🇸SRB
🇫🇷FRA
🇵🇹POR
🇦🇷ARG
🇨🇴COL
🇺🇾URU
🇵🇦PAN
2⃣3⃣ decided
9⃣ #WCQ tickets left to claim
🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️#280characters
Les champions d'🇪🇺 enfin sur un 1 tweet link
60 URSS
64 Espagne 🇪🇸
68 Italie 🇮🇹
72 RFA 🇩🇪
76 Tchécoslovaquie
80 RFA 🇩🇪
84 France 🇫🇷
88 PB 🇳🇱
92 Danemark 🇩🇰
96 Allemagne 🇩🇪
00 France 🇫🇷
04 Grèce 🇬🇷
08 Espagne 🇪🇸
12 Espagne 🇪🇸
16 Portugal 🇵🇹#280characters pic.twitter.com/b47hpKlwPV
Finally! Enough characters to count all of Tom’s wins. link
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Hey @Twitter, can we get some more characters?
