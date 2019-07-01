“Cannabis vs. Alcohol”: Gascoigne daagt Snoop Dogg uit voor boksmatch na online relletje MMP

01 juli 2019

18u19 0 Time Out Na een Instagrampost van Snoop Dogg waarin de rapper het excessieve alcoholgebruik van de ex- Tottenhamster in de verf zette, neemt Paul Gascoigne nu de handschoen op. En dat mag je gerust letterlijk nemen...

Young, Wild & Free. Dat nummer van Snoop Dogg is op z’n zachtst gezegd van toepassing op de levensstijl van beide mannen. De rapper vergeleek in een post op Instagram wie van hen er beter uit zag: Gazza, na 20 jaar aan de fles of hijzelf, na 20 jaar canabbisgebruik. Oordeel vooral zelf...

Een foto die is geplaatst door snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) op 26 jun. 2019 om 23:14 CEST

Gascoigne was hier niet mee opgezet en sloeg terug door een foto op Instagram te plaatsen van een hond die wel wat weg heeft van de rapper.

Maandagochtend kwam Gascoigne in de Britse tv-show This Morning terug op de opmerkelijke rel: “Toen ik die post zag dacht ik ‘waarom ik’? Dat is al zes jaar geleden en toen ik uit behandeling kwam had ik het goed voor met iedereen. Bovendien ben ik fan van zijn muziek. Ik kon het echt niet geloven.” Daarop kwam de ex-international met een opmerkelijk voorstel. “Ik daag hem uit tot een boksmatch. Cannabis versus alcohol. Ik zal hem eens wat laten zien!”

Snoop Dogg heeft nog niet gereageerd op de call-out van de gewezen sterspeler, maar op wie zou u uw geld zetten?