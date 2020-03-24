“Blijf bewegen, maar probeer dit niet thuis”: freestyleskiër haalt halsbrekende toeren uit tijdens isolatie

Wat te doen in tijden van isolatie en lockdown? De Zwitserse freestyleskiër Andri Ragettli had wel een idee’tje. Ragettli bouwde zijn huis om en waagde zich aan een halsbrekend parcours. “Blijf bewegen, maar don’t try this at home”, waarschuwt hij zijn volgers op Instagram wel. Het filmpje liken mag dan weer wél, want voor elke vind-ik-leuk schenkt de Zwitser één eurocent aan de Wereldgezondheidsorganisatie voor de strijd tegen het coronavirus.

