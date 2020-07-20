“Blij om deel uit te maken van de Maserati-familie”: Romelu Lukaku sluit deal met Italiaans luxemerk KTH

20 juli 2020

21u35 1 Time-out Romelu Lukaku heeft een deal met Maserati op zak, met dank aan Roc Nation dat zijn commerciële belangen behartigt. ‘Big Rom' deelde op Instagram een foto van hem voor het Stadio Giuseppe Mezza met een Maserati. “Blij om deel uit te maken van de Maserati-familie. Wordt vervolgd.” De Komende maanden wordt de deal verder uitgewerkt.

Lukaku poseert met een Maserati Ghibli. Het Italiaanse merk staat vooral gekend om zijn (dure) sportwagens en luxe-auto’s. Roc Nation, de talentenfabriek van rapper Jay-Z, versierde hem een Maserati. De komende maanden moet blijken hoe Maserati Lukaku zal uitspelen. Wordt hij het gezicht van een reclamecampagne in Italië.

Rolls-Royce

In z’n eigen garage had Lukaku tot voor kort vooral Britse merken staan. Hij bezat een matzwarte Rolls-Royce Wraith ‘Ghost Black Badge Edition’ en een Range Rover. Vooral die eerste is een topwagen volgens kenners. Hij kan een topsnelheid halen van 250 kilometer per uur, heeft acht versnellingen en 600 PK onder de motorkap. De prijs: 315.000 euro. Verder valt ook zijn voorliefde voor Mercedes op. In Engeland werd Lukaku onder meer gespot met een Mercedes-Benz AMG-GTR Coupe en een Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63. Ook een Bentley Continental GT mocht niet ontbreken in z’n wagenpark.