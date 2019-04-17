Wozniacki viert haar laatste dagen als vrijgezel op de Bahama’s met Serena Williams, modellen en zwijntjes TV

17 april 2019

07u15

Bron: The Sun 0 Tennis Caroline Wozniacki geniet met volle teugen van haar laatste dagen als ongetrouwde vrouw op haar vrijgezellenfeest op de Bahama’s. De Deense tennisster is verloofd met de voormalige basketbalster, David Lee, die in 2015 de NBA-titel vierde met Golden State Warriors.

De voormalige nummer 1 van de wereld is naar de Bahama’s gereisd met onder andere collega’s Serena Williams en Nicole Gibbs. Ook model Hannah Jeter is op het feest aanwezig waarbij de vriendinnengroep speciaal voor de gelegenheid badpakken heeft laten drukken met ‘Caro’s Crew’ op de voorkant. Die showen ze graag aan een zogenaamde ‘infinity pool’. De vriendinnen tellen samen de dagen af tot Wozniacki ‘ja, ik wil’ zegt aan ex-basketballer David Lee. Die dagen gaan gepaard met veel zon, zee, strand en dansjes, voornamelijk in bikini. Vooral Serena Williams post regelmatig wat op haar Instagram-account van de wilde avonturen. Williams bracht haar piepjong dochtertje Alexis Olympia mee. “Ik kan gewoon geen dag zonder haar en haar papa heeft het druk momenteel”, maakt ze duidelijk om eventuele kritiek preventief de kop in te drukken.

Alles lijkt aanwezig te zijn op de vrijgezellen. Zo is ‘Caro’s Crew’ te zien op een boot, spelend met de beroemde, zwemmende zwijnen in Exuma en al dansend op de hit van de Backstreet Boys ‘Everybody’.

De winnares van de Australian Open in 2018 verloofde zich met Lee in november 2017. De Amerikaan presenteerde zijn Caroline een verlovingsring van 8,88 karaat. Niet toevallig is ‘8' het geluksgetal van Wozniacki. “Het is de gelukkigste dag van mijn leven nu ik ‘ja’ heb gezegd tegen mijn zielsverwant”, schreef ze bij de verloving op Instagram met een foto erbij van het pronkstuk.

Voor de tennisster is het niet haar eerste verloving. Ze was eerder verloofd met de Noord-Ierse golfer Rory McIlroy met wie ze een relatie had van 2011 tot 2014. Tot trouwen kwam het niet. Wozniacki verloor begin deze maand nog de finale van de Charleston Open, wat haar laatste toernooi is geweest. De Amerikaanse Madison Keys triomfeerde in de Zuid-Carolinese stad.