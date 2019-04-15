WIN duotickets voor Fed Cup-duel tussen België en Spanje! Redactie

15 april 2019

17u40 0 Tennis Op 20 en 21 april strijden de Belgische tennisvrouwen in de Fed Cup tegen Spanje. Daarbij staat hun plaats in Wereldgroep I op het spel. Flipkens en co kunnen alle steun gebruiken. HLN.be doet ook graag zijn duit in het zakje en geeft zomaar eventjes 50 duotickets gratis weg. Speel dus snel mee en win één van onze tickets om de Belgische vrouwen vooruit te schreeuwen!

Via onze Instagram-pagina kun je het makkelijkst tickets winnen. Het enige dat u daarvoor hoeft te doen: ons volgen op Instagram, in de post ‘taggen’ wie jij meeneemt naar Sportcentrum ‘De Lange Munte’ in Kortrijk en tot slot even vermelden welke dag. Met wat geluk maak je zelfs kans op VIP-tickets. Die geven je ook toegang tot de VIP-parking, VIP-lounge en tribunes.