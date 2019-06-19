Neem deel aan onze quiz en WIN duotickets voor Wimbledon! Redactie

19 juni 2019

13u32 0

Droomt u er al heel lang van om eens naar Wimbledon te trekken, maar hebt u geen zin om urenlang aan te schuiven voor tickets? Dan is dit uw kans. Het Laatste Nieuws geeft duotickets weg voor het Londense grandslamtoernooi. Het gaat om tickets voor zaterdag 6 juli, voor de wedstrijden op Court 1 - vervoer is niet inbegrepen. Via onderstaande quiz zijn twee duotickets te winnen en ook op onze Instagram-pagina geven we nog eens twee duotickets weg. Deelnemen kan tot 22 juni om 10 uur. Veel succes!