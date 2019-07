“De ene keer subliem stom, de andere keer subliem geweldig”: Kyrgios doet het weer en treft nu... zijn vijand Nadal

At 4-5 in the third set and 30-30, a Nick Kyrgios second serve gets called out by the line judge before the umpire corrects the call.



It results in Kyrgios smashing a ball out Court No. 3 and calling the line judges ‘f***ing idiots’



Never change, Nick 😅#Wimbledon #Kyrgios pic.twitter.com/04R1H8FYpP

