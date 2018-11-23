VIDEO. Frankrijk kijkt tegen 2-0-achterstand aan in Davis Cup-finale tegen Kroatië
In het tweede enkelspel op het gravel in het Stade Pierre Mauroy haalde Marin Cilic, de Kroatische nummer zeven van de wereld, het in drie sets van Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (ATP 259): 6-3, 7-5 en 6-4 na 2 uur en 22 minuten. Eerder op de dag had Borna Coric (ATP 12) Kroatië op 1-0 gebracht met winst in drie sets tegen thuisspeler Jérémy Chardy (ATP 40): 6-2, 7-5 en 6-4 na 2 uur en 19 minuten.
Zaterdag zullen in het dubbelspel zonder verrassing Pierre-Hugues Herbert en Nicolas Mahut, samen nog finalist op de recente ATP Finals, in actie komen. Bij de Kroaten spelen Ivan Dodig en Mate Pavic het dubbel, al kunnen er bij beide teams nog wijzigingen aangebracht worden tot één uur voor de start van de wedstrijden. De Fransen staan met de rug tegen de muur, bij een nederlaag in het dubbelspel is de Davis Cup voor Kroatië.
Frankrijk is na zijn zege van vorig jaar in de finale tegen België de titelhouder in de Davis Cup. Op hun palmares staan er in totaal zes eindzeges en acht verloren finales. Kroatië staat op één eindzege (2005) en één verloren finale (2016).
