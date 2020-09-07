Tenniswereld vindt diskwalificatie Djokovic terecht, ook Kyrgios laat zich horen: “Hoeveel jaar zou ik hiervoor geschorst worden?”

US Open De uitschakeling van Novak Djokovic op de US Open heeft de hele tenniswereld op zijn kop gezet. Op Twitter stromen er al enkele reacties binnen. De teneur is overal dezelfde: “Regels zijn regels, het is de enige juiste beslissing.” Ook ‘enfant terrible’ Nick Kyrgios liet zich niet onbetuigd. “Hoeveel jaar zou ik hiervoor geschorst worden?”

De bewuste tweet van Kyrgios:

Andere figuren uit de tenniswereld gaan akkoord met de diskwalificatie:

Lees ook: Exit Djokovic op US Open! ’s Werelds nummer één gediskwalificeerd nadat hij bal wegmept en daarbij lijnrechter vol raakt

Antivaccineerder met een flink bezoedeld blazoen: wie is ‘buitenbeentje’ Novak Djokovic? (+)

