Tenniswereld vindt diskwalificatie Djokovic terecht, ook Kyrgios laat zich horen: “Hoeveel jaar zou ik hiervoor geschorst worden?”
De bewuste tweet van Kyrgios:
Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? link
Andere figuren uit de tenniswereld gaan akkoord met de diskwalificatie:
Here are my thoughts on the Novak Djokovic default. link
First I hope the line judge is okay.
The rule is the rule. It is unfortunate for everyone involved, but in this specific situation the default was the right call. #USOpen
"He struck a ball pretty hard and hit a lineswoman in the throat so there was no choice." link
Miles Maclagan says the umpire had no choice but to default Novak Djokovic from the #USOpen after striking the line judge with a ball.
Hope Novak’s left shoulder is ok or this is really going to turn in a hell of a disaster. He must feel awful. Discussions among officials showed how much they didn’t wanna DQ him I feel but decided they couldn’t avoid it. What a nightmare. link
