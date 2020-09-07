Tenniswereld vindt diskwalificatie Djokovic terecht, ook Kyrgios laat zich horen: “Hoeveel jaar zou ik hiervoor geschorst worden?”
De bewuste tweet van Kyrgios:
Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? link
Andere figuren uit de tenniswereld gaan akkoord met de diskwalificatie:
“Dit was de juiste beslissing”, liet oud-tennisser Tim Henman al snel weten. De Engelsman werd in 1995 voor een soortgelijk incident op Wimbledon gediskwalificeerd. Ook onder meer Billie Jean King volgt de beslissing van de scheidsrechters.
Here are my thoughts on the Novak Djokovic default. link
First I hope the line judge is okay.
The rule is the rule. It is unfortunate for everyone involved, but in this specific situation the default was the right call. #USOpen
"He struck a ball pretty hard and hit a lineswoman in the throat so there was no choice." link
Miles Maclagan says the umpire had no choice but to default Novak Djokovic from the #USOpen after striking the line judge with a ball.
Hope Novak’s left shoulder is ok or this is really going to turn in a hell of a disaster. He must feel awful. Discussions among officials showed how much they didn’t wanna DQ him I feel but decided they couldn’t avoid it. What a nightmare. link
