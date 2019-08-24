Roland Garros-finaliste Marketa Vondrousova geeft forfait voor US Open AB

24 augustus 2019

09u08

Bron: Belga 0 US Open Marketa Vondrousova (WTA-17) heeft zich afgemeld voor het US Open. De 20-jarige Tsjechische, dit jaar finaliste op Roland-Garros, heeft nog te veel last van een polsblessure. Vondrousova nam na Wimbledon rust om haar pols te laten herstellen, maar tijdens de voorbereidingen in New York keerde de pijn al snel weer terug.



"Tijdens mijn tweede training hier in New York werd mijn pols weer dik en pijnlijk", schrijft de Tsjechische op Instagram. "Om tegen de beste tennissters te spelen op een grandslamtoernooi, moet ik honderd procent fit zijn. En helaas ben ik dat niet. Ik ga terug naar huis om met mijn doktoren te praten over de toekomst.”

Vondrousova stond dit jaar al drie keer in de finale van een WTA-toernooi, maar steeds stapte ze als verliezer van de baan. Op het gravel van Roland-Garros in Parijs was ze kansloos tegen Ashleigh Barty uit Australië (1-6 3-6). Op Wimbledon verloor Vondrousova al in de eerste ronde.

Voor het vierde en laatste Grand Slam van het seizoen stond Vondrousova als 17e reekshoofd op de tabel. Haar plaats wordt nu ingenomen door de Chinese Zhang Shuai (WTA-34), die op haar beurt vervangen wordt door een kwalificatiespeelster of een lucky loser. De Spaanse Paula Badosa (WTA-91), als tweede reekshoofd in de derde kwalificatieronde uitgeschakeld, komt er als lucky loser bij. Bij een volgend forfait heeft ook Kirsten Flipkens (WTA-109) haar plaats op de hoofdtabel.