Exit Djokovic op US Open! ‘s Werelds nummer één gediskwalificeerd nadat hij bal wegmept en daarbij lijnrechter vol in het gelaat raakt

❌ - @DjokerNole is the 3rd player to get a DSQ in the men's singles tournament of a Grand Slam in the Open Era after John McEnroe🇺🇸 (Australian Open, 1990) and Stefan Koubek🇦🇹 (French Open, 2000). #USOpen #Djokovic

