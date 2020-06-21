Toptennisser Dimitrov meldt dat hij besmet is met coronavirus: “Het spijt me mocht ik iemand besmet hebben” Redactie

21 juni 2020

20u28 0 Tennis De Bulgaarse tennisser Grigor Dimitrov, nummer 19 op de wereldranglijst, heeft het coronavirus opgelopen. Dat meldt hij op Instagram.

“Ik wil mijn vrienden en fans langs deze weg laten weten dat ik positief testte op COVID-19", postte Dimitrov. “Iedereen die de jongste dagen met me in contact geweest is, kan zich best laten testen en de nodige voorzorgsmaatregelen nemen. Het spijt me mocht ik iemand besmet hebben. Ik ben nu terug thuis (in Monaco) en herstel daar. Blijf gezond en hou het veilig.”

Gisteren was de 28-jarige Dimitrov nog aan de slag in de Adria Tour, het toernooi van ‘s werelds nummer een Novak Djokovic. Naast Dimitrov en Djokovic, waren ook de Kroaten Marin Cilic, Nino Serdarusic en Borna Coric (die Dimitrov met tweemaal 4-1 versloeg), de Serviërs Pedja Krstin en Danilo Petrovic, de Duitser Alexander Zverev en de Rus Andrey Rublev van de partij in het Kroatische Zadar.