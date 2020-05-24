Tennisbelofte, die bezweek onder stress, over ‘idool’ Sharapova: “Weet niet of ze daar zou zijn geraakt zonder dat spul” NVE

24 mei 2020

08u02

Bron: Podcast Advantage 0 Tennis “Sharapova kon haar comeback naar de top niet maken zonder meldonium.” Straffe woorden van voormalig Duits toptalent Carina Witthöft (25) over haar ‘idool’ Maria Sharapova. In een podcast spreekt de tennisster over haar relatie met Sharapova, de stress die haar slapeloze nachten bezorgde en de slaappillen die in het vrouwentennis niet ongebruikelijk zijn.

Carina Witthöft was de hoop van de Duitse natie om de opvolgster van Angelique Kerber te worden. Op haar 19 jaar bereikte ze al de derde ronde op de Australian Open. Dat kunststukje herhaalde ze dat jaar ook nog eens op Roland Garros, Wimbledon en de US Open. Geen slecht begin dus. Drie jaar later won ze haar eerste toernooi in Luxemburg, goed voor plek 48 op de wereldranglijst, maar daarna ging het bergaf. Lichamelijke klachten, maar vooral stress.

“Ik voelde een waanzinnige druk. Na dat succes werd het echt enorm. Ik sliep soms hele nachten niet voor een wedstrijd. De fysieke en mentale spanning waren zo groot da ik nooit honger had. Of ik slaappillen nam? Nee, maar sommige speelsters doen dat wel”, bekent de Duitse.

In een interview uit 2014 vertelde ze nog dat haar grote idolen Steffi Graf, Roger Federer en Maria Sharapova waren. Witthöft werd zelfs regelmatig vergeleken met de Russin, mede door haar uiterlijk. Haar mening over Sharapova is de laatste jaren echter veranderd, zo vertelt ze. “Mijn relatie met haar is anders geworden, omdat ze haar comeback naar de top niet kon maken zonder meldonium (de doping waardoor Sharapova eerder een schorsing van 15 maanden kreeg, red.). Ik weet niet of ze daar zou zijn geraakt zonder dat spul.” Na de schorsing wist Sharapova het niet meer verder te schoppen dan plek 21 op de WTA-ranking.

Witthöft verdween in 2019 van de court, maar hoopt in juni haar comeback te maken. “Maar eerst moet ik afwachten hoe mijn knie reageert op stress.”

Lees ook:

Op haar 16de won ze Roland Garros. Maar na messteek, depressie en eetstoornis werd Seles nooit meer de oude: “Ik had amper vrienden”

Maria Sharapova (32) stopt: “Ik gaf mijn leven aan tennis en tennis gaf mij een leven” (+)

Amper 22, maar Osaka verdiende afgelopen twaalf maanden meer dan elke sportvrouw ooit in één jaar