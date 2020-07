Straf: 13-jarige klopt nummer 54 van de wereld, straks twee zussen aan tennistop?

What a performance from our 2020 champion, Brenda Fruhvirtova!! 😱

She has defeated Katerina Siniakova - world #54 - (7/6, 6/1) in the Czech League 👏#LesPetitsAs pic.twitter.com/DzO5wYnobx

