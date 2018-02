Speech van Belgische tenniscoach gaat de wereld rond: "Het weer is schitterend"

Down a set and a break, a down and out Kasatkina got a much-needed pep talk from coach Philip Dehaes.



“You’re very close. You want this? It’s beautiful out here. The weather is nice. Let’s stay another two hours.”



