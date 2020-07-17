Serena Williams viert haar terugkeer op de courts in Kentucky Redactie

Bron: Belga 0 Tennis Serena Williams (WTA 9) hervat het tennisseizoen op 10 augustus op het WTA-toernooi van Kentucky (hardcourt), dat nieuw is op de WTA-kalender. Een week eerder wordt het tennisseizoen weer opgestart in het Italiaanse Palermo.

Op het Siciliaanse gravel komen onder meer Simona Halep (WTA 2), Svetlana Kuznetsova (WTA 32), Jelena Ostapenko (WTA 41) en Marketa Vondrousova (WTA 18) in actie. In Kentucky is ook Sloane Stephens (WTA 37), in 2017 winnares van de US Open, van de partij.

De Top Seed Open in Lexington (Kentucky) is nieuw op de kalender en vervangt het WTA-toernooi van Washington. In de aanloop naar de US Open, die start op 31 augustus, vindt normaal gezien in de Amerikaanse hoofdstad een gecombineerd toernooi voor mannen en vrouwen plaats. Om het risico op verspreiding van het coronavirus te voorkomen, heeft de organisatie dit jaar echter besloten om alleen een ATP-toernooi te houden.

De 38-jarige Serena Williams begon het jaar met winst van het WTA-toernooi in Auckland, maar werd daarna op de Australian Open al in de derde ronde uitgeschakeld. De 23-voudig grandslamwinnares kwam daarna alleen nog in de Fed Cup in actie. Williams wil over ruim een maand meedoen aan de US Open.

