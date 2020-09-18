US Open-winnares Osaka meldt zich met hamstringblessure af voor Roland Garros



Bron: Belga 0 Roland Garros Naomi Osaka komt dit jaar niet in actie op Roland Garros. De Japanse, die op de US Open onlangs haar derde grandslamtitel binnenhaalde, heeft te veel last van een hamstringblessure, laat zij op sociale media weten.

Osaka zei eerder al dat haar deelname aan het toernooi in Parijs onzeker was vanwege haar hamstringklachten. De 22-jarige liet in aanloop naar de US Open ook de finale van het WTA-toernooi van Cincinnati al schieten vanwege die blessure. “Mijn hamstring is nog steeds pijnlijk, dus ik heb geen tijd om me voor te bereiden op het gravel - deze twee toernooien kwamen deze keer te dicht bij elkaar”, aldus Osaka.

