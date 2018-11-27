Pochend met ravissante zus Beatrice, met exclusieve vakanties, met belfies, met veel blingbling: Genie Bouchard lijkt definitief meer Instagram-model dan tennisster Hans Op de Beeck

27 november 2018

06u36 0 Tennis Het tennisseizoen zit erop, maar voor de activiteitenkalender van Eugenie Bouchard (24) lijkt dat weinig verschil te maken. De Canadese, sinds september residerend op belastingparadijs Bahamas, vertoeft momenteel op het exclusieve Necker Island, maar lijkt ook gedurende het jaar meer bezig met modellen- en reclamewerk dan met hard labeur in haar sport. Noot voor de ‘Genie Army’: u ziet Bouchard een pak meer bevlogen op Instagram dan op de court.

De fans die zich nog herinneren dat ze in 2014 de finale van Wimbledon verloor en begin 2015 Serena Williams van de court mepte in Perth, zijn schaars. De fans die reikhalzend uitkijken naar haar volgende Instagram-post -en die volgen elkaar tegenwoordig in sneltempo op- zijn dat allesbehalve. Met 1,8 miljoen zijn ze ondertussen, haar volgers op het populaire sociale medium. Sinds gisteren vertoeft Bouchard op Necker Island - en dat zal het ‘Genie Army’ (zoals haar fans heten) geweten hebben.

Genie die even voor piloot mag spelen richting Britse Maagdeneilanden, Genie met de nonchalant ogende blonde lokken in witte bikini op het strand, Genie een dag ervoor in Miami op het podium met rapper Flo Rida: de Canadese profiteert ten volle van haar status als ‘poster girl’ van het tennis. Of als uithangbord van verschillende merken, eerder. Het tennis lijkt de jongste tijd toch vooral bijzaak geworden: op de WTA-ranking vind je haar tegenwoordig op stek 88 terug. In geen enkele van de grandslams ging ze dit jaar voorbij de tweede ronde en pas recent, dankzij een halve finale in Luxemburg, sloop ze terug binnen in de top honderd.

Bouchard lijkt immers in alles tegenwoordig meer op Instagram-model dan knokkende tennisster. Pochend met haar vakantiebestemming. Het amper 30 hectare grote Necker Island, ten oosten van Puerto Rico, is volledig in het bezit van de Britse Virgin-oprichter Richard Branson en doet dienst als resort voor maximum 34 gasten. Branson kocht het onbewoonde eiland eind jaren ‘70 toen hij slechts 28 jaar oud was voor 180.000 dollar.

Pochend met haar prijzengeld, in totaal toch al bijna 8 miljoen euro. Twee keer op de cover al van het Amerikaanse magazine Sports Illustrated, waarvoor ze vorige week in Miami vertoefde voor een nieuwe fotosessie. Onder contract bij topmodellenbureau IMG, dat ook Kate Moss of Bella Hadid in haar bestand mag rekenen. Reclamedeals met megamerken als Coca Cola en Nike zorgen voor menig extra. Een horloge van 36.000 euro: Genie wordt vooral gespot met haar gouden Daytona. Een gouden ring van Kenzo. Wekelijks naar de manicure. Een zwak voor handtassen. Haar eerste exemplaar was nog bescheiden: een ‘Everfall’ van Louis Vuitton van 1.600 euro. Nu vind je in haar kleerkast ook eentje van Gucci terug, een al wat duurder exemplaar van Louis Vuitton en een rode van Chanel van meer dan 5.000 euro. Dat weten we natuurlijk via Instagram, waar ze vooral te zien is in spannende lycra. Of een Gucci-sweater van 1.200 euro.

Naast vele bikiniposts af en toe ook een ‘belfie’, een selfie van haar billenpartij. Naar het voorbeeld van ene Kim Kardashian. Of spottend met KK of Kanye West, wiens kledingstijl ze eens imiteerde. Want dat moet je Genie dan weer nageven: gevoel voor humor heeft ze. Toen ze die fameuze zege tegen Serena in Perth boekte, stelde ze achteraf doodleuk dat de Amerikaanse misschien een “slechte koffie” had gedronken.

Pochend ook met haar celebrity-vriendenbestand, onder wie haar landgenoten Drake en Justin Bieber. Ondanks dat ze vorig jaar gelinkt werd aan een internetdate, pakte ze al uit met haar vriendschap met Bieber. In 2015 werden ze nog knuffelend samen gespot tijdens een tennisevent voor het goede doel. Genie is dan ook een meisje van goeie afkomst: opgegroeid in een van de meeste exclusieve buitenwijken van Quebec, in dezelfde straat als de gewezen Canadese president Brian Mulroney. Haar papa een bankier gespecialiseerd in investeringen, haar mama een fervent royalist. Zij genaamd naar prinses Eugenie, haar tweelingzus naar prinses Beatrice. Haar andere zus heet dan weer Charlotte, haar broer William. Maar sinds kort toch uitwijkend naar de belastingvriendelijke Bahamas, wat haar op de nodige kritiek in Canada kwam te staan.

Zeker met Beatrice gaat Genie graag op de foto. Ze weet wel waarom: haar tweelingzus is minstens even ravissant. Beatrice is ook een model, onder contract bij Dulcedo Management en geregeld te zien in advertenties voor L’Oréal, La Senza en Lace Canada. Van het aantal volgers op Instagram van Genie kan Beatrice evenwel alleen maar dromen, maar toch ook een mooie 275.000. Om het familieplaatje helemaal compleet te maken, zijn er ook de nichtjes Mimi (166.000 volgers) en Celeste (25.000). ‘t Moeten daar plezante kerstfeestjes zijn ten huize Bouchard. Zoals hieronder, met van links naar rechts: Mimi, tweelingzus Beatrice, Celeste, Genie en jongere zus Charlotte.