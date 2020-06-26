Nu test ook Goran Ivanisevic, de trainer van Djokovic, positief op het coronavirus MXG

26 juni 2020

13u41 0 Tennis Goran Ivanisevic (48), de persoonlijke trainer van Novak Djokovic (33) is besmet met het coronavirus. Ivanisevic was ook de toernooidirecteur van de Adria Tour, het evenement in de Kroatische stad Zadar waar vorige week heel wat tennissers een positieve test aflegden. De Kroaat maakte het nieuws zelf bekend op zijn Instagrampagina.

“Na twee negatieve tests tijdens de laatste tien dagen heb ik te horen gekregen dat ik positief ben getest op het coronavirus. Ik voel me goed en heb geen symptomen. Ik zou graag iedereen die met mij in contact geweest informeren over het feit dat ik positief ben getest. Ik vraag hen ook om goed voor zichzelf en hun geliefden te zorgen. Ik houd mezelf verder in quarantaine, zoals ik al een tijdje deed. Ten slotte wens ik iedereen die besmet is een spoedig herstel”, klinkt het bij Ivanisevic.

Ivanisevic is zelf een ex-tennisser. Hij won Wimbledon in 2001. Hij bereikte daar de hoofdtabel met een wildcard, maar won uiteindelijk toch nog het toernooi. Buiten de Kroaat is niemand er tot nog toe in geslaagd om via een wildcard een Grand Slam te winnen. Hij maakt sinds vorige zomer deel uit van de staff rond Djokovic.

Djokovic maakte dinsdag bekend dat hij zelf besmet geraakt is met het virus. Naast hem legden ook Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 19), Borna Coric (ATP 43) en Victor Troicki (ATP 184) een positieve test af na een totaal gebrek aan maatregelen tijdens de Adria Tour,

Lees ook: Novak Djokovic heeft het zitten: nummer één van de tenniswereld test positief op corona