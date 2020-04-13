Nick Kyrgios vereeuwigt Kobe Bryant en LeBron James met tattoos op de arm: “Basketbal is mijn leven”

De 24-jarige Australiër, nummer 40 van de wereld, is groot basketballiefhebber. “Ik speel tennis, maar basketbal is mijn leven. Ik basketbal iedere dag", zei Kyrgios terwijl de tatoeage op zijn arm werd gezet.

De tragische dood begin dit jaar van Bryant, die om het leven kwam bij een helikopterongeluk, zorgde voor tranen bij de Australische 'bad boy'. Kyrgios kwam een dag later in een shirtje van Los Angeles Lakers met daarop het nummer 8 van Bryant de baan op voor zijn partij in de achtste finales van de Australian Open tegen Rafael Nadal.

Kobe en The King zijn nu voor altijd bij me Nick Kyrgios

“Dat was een heel zware dag voor mij. Ik wilde iets van een herinnering aan hem", zei Kyrgios, die besloot om een dubbele afbeelding van Bryant op zijn arm te laten zetten. Daar boven kwam ook nog een beeltenis in inkt van James, de huidige superster van de Lakers én de NBA.

“Kobe en The King zijn nu voor altijd bij me", schreef Kyrgios op Instagram. De Australiër noemt zichzelf nu de meest getatoeëerde tennisser van de wereld. “Ik ben ook heel anders dan de rest.”



Kyrgios kijkt uit naar het moment dat hij voor het eerst met zijn nieuwe 'look' de baan op kan. Vanwege het coronavirus ligt ook de tenniswereld tot nader order stil.

