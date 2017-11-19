Twitter baalt van nederlaag Goffin, maar fierheid overheerst: "Zo ontzettend trots op u!"
Net niet voor David Goffin. De Luikenaar moest in de finale van de Masters het hoofd buigen voor Grigor Dimitrov: 5-7, 6-4 en 3-6. Een gemiste kans, maar hoe dan ook een geweldige prestatie van onze landgenoot. Fierheid overheerst, ondanks de nederlaag. En zo ook op Twitter...
David, you are still a real hero. So proud of what you achieved 🎾 #Goffin #MastersLondon link
Great match and great tournament @David__Goffin ! We enjoyed it. Next time you'll get him! We're proud of you! link
Totally gutted yet gracious in defeat! David Goffin, what an amazing year and good luck in the Davis Cup. #NittoAtpFinals link
Gutted @David__Goffin 😔 i was cheering for u! Theres always next time! link
En toch ONTZETTEND TROTS op @David__Goffin #finale #masters link
@David__Goffin Congratulations on a great week, and making it to ATP Finals! A lot to be proud of!!! Bravo 👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 link
What a tournament @David__Goffin ! 👏🏻👏🏻 you’ve done Belgium proud 🇧🇪 ! #AlleDavid #Proud #WorldClass link
Bravo et merci @David__Goffin pour cette semaine terrible et pour avoir mouillé le maillot!!! link
Reacties