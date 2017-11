"Wtf?!?!?! Whaaaaaa": ook Twitter is lyrisch na absolute stunt Goffin

B.R.I.L.L.I.A.N.T! @David__Goffin beats @rogerfederer 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and is into his first final @ ATP Finals. Unbelievable performance. Plays Grigor Dimitrov or Jack Sock tomorrow for the biggest title in his career. Unreal.

Dewulf Filip(@ GraveyardFilip)