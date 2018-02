LIVE DAVIS CUP: Goffin trekt ook set twee naar zich toe, België één set verwijderd van kwartfinales!

🇧🇪 V 🇭🇺@David__Goffin wins the 1st set in Liege with an excellent forehand return down the line that forces Fucsovics to hit off balance, Goffin then comes in for the kill with another forehand down the line.#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/HQ517dNt1P

Davis Cup(@ DavisCup)