Kim Clijsters (36) maakt in 2020 comeback in het tennis TLB YP

12 september 2019

14u11 56 Tennis Kim Clijsters heeft op haar 36ste aangekondigd dat ze een terugkeer maakt in het proftennis. De Limburgse deelde een filmpje op Instagram waarin ze het nieuws meedeelt. Clijsters was sinds 2012 met tennispensioen, nadat ze al eens een terugkeer had gemaakt nadat ze mama was geworden van haar eerste dochter Jada. Inmiddels heeft de ex-nummer één drie kinderen

“Wat ik echt wil in mijn leven? De voorbije zeven jaar, ben ik voltijds mama geweest. En ik hou ervan, écht. Maar ik hield er ook van om professioneel tennister te zijn. En eerlijk: ik mis dat gevoel. Dus... wat als ik de beiden probeer te combineren? Kan ik een liefhebbende moeder zijn én de best mogelijke tennisster? Laten we het doen. Laten we nog een keer een comeback maken. Ik zie jullie in 2020!”