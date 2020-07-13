Grigor Dimitrov, die besmet raakte tijdens toernooi van Djokovic, is verlost van corona Redactie

21u46 0 Tennis Grigor Dimitrov (29) is coronavrij verklaard. Dat maakte de Bulgaarse toptennisser zelf bekend op Instagram. Dimitrov raakte drie weken geleden besmet tijdens de Grigor Dimitrov (29) is coronavrij verklaard. Dat maakte de Bulgaarse toptennisser zelf bekend op Instagram. Dimitrov raakte drie weken geleden besmet tijdens de controversiële Adria Tour van ‘s werelds nummer één Novak Djokovic.

“Ik heb goed nieuws gekregen van de dokter in Monaco”, schrijft Dimitrov. “Ik heb negatief getest op COVID-19. Bedankt voor alle steun in de voorbije weken, die ik in quarantaine heb doorgebracht. Ik kijk ernaar uit om weer volop te training met het oog op de US Open en het hardcourt-seizoen.”

Dimitrov oogstte eind vorig maand veel kritiek nadat hij deelnam aan het toernooi van Novak Djokovic, waar de coronamaatregelen niet werden nageleefd. Ook ‘Djoko’ zelf raakte besmet. Hij testte tien dagen geleden negatief.