Gewezen nummer één Wozniacki (29) bergt tennisracket op na Australian Open Redactie

06 december 2019

14u59 4 Tennis Caroline Wozniacki stopt na het Australian Open op 29-jarige leeftijd met proftennis. Dat maakte de voormalig nummer 1 van de wereld vandaag bekend.

“Ik heb altijd gezegd dat er meer is in het leven dan tennis. De afgelopen maanden ben ik me dat steeds meer gaan realiseren. Het besluit heeft niets te maken met mijn gezondheid en is ook zeker geen vaarwel”, meldde ze op haar Instagram.

De Canadese won in 2018 haar enige Grand Slam, het Australian Open. Op het US Open haalde Wozniacki tweemaal de finale (in 2009 en 2014). Wozniacki staat momenteel 37ste op de wereldranglijst. In haar carrière veroverde ze 37 WTA-titels en tenniste meer dan 34 miljoen dollar bij elkaar.