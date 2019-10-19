Geblesseerde Greet Minnen zet punt achter tennisseizoen Redactie

19 oktober 2019

09u54

Bron: Belga 0 Tennis Greet Minnen komt in 2019 vanwege blessureleed niet meer in actie. Dat maakte de tennisster bekend in een boodschap op Instagram.

"Ik kan dit seizoen geen toernooien meer spelen door blessure. Het is niet de manier waarop ik het seizoen wilde beëindigen maar 2019 was nog altijd een uitstekend jaar!", schrijft ze. "Nu is het tijd voor wat rust en bereid ik 2020 voor. Ik kan niet wachten om opnieuw in competitie te treden!"

De 22-jarige Minnen, de partner van Alison Van Uytvanck, is het nummer 125 van de wereld. Ze won dit seizoen met het ITF-toernooi in het Japanse Yokohama een titel. In het dubbelspel haalde Minnen met Van Uytvanck voor het eerst de hoofdtabel op een grandslam. Op Wimbledon strandde het duo in de tweede ronde. In het enkel wacht Minnen nog op een eerste grandslamdeelname.