Federer pleit voor fusie tussen ATP en WTA: “Nu is misschien het uitgelezen moment”
Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? link
I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours…. link
It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time. link
These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body. https://t.co/30SbbAla5g
"Ik praat niet over een fusie op het terrein, maar over het samengaan van de twee instanties (ATP en WTA) die het profcircuit bij de mannen en vrouwen organiseren", schrijft Federer. "Het is voor fans verwarrend om verschillende klassementen te hebben, andere logo's en websites en verschillende toernooicategorieën.”
"Het had allicht al veel eerder moeten gebeuren, maar het is misschien nu het uitgelezen moment", vervolgt de 20-voudige grandslamwinnaar. "Het zijn voor alle sporttakken zware tijden. We kunnen hier uitstappen als twee afgezwakte instanties of als één versterkte.”
De ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) werd in 1972 opgericht, terwijl de WTA (Women's Tennis Association) een jaar laten volgde.
