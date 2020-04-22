Federer pleit voor fusie tussen ATP en WTA: “Nu is misschien het uitgelezen moment”

    • Redactie
Photo News
Tennis Roger Federer heeft woensdag het idee geopperd om de tenniscircuits ATP (mannen) en WTA (vrouwen) te fuseren. "Ben ik de enige die denkt dat het nu het moment is dat het mannen- en vrouwentennis de krachten bundelen?", vraagt de Zwitser zich woensdag af op Twitter.

"Ik praat niet over een fusie op het terrein, maar over het samengaan van de twee instanties (ATP en WTA) die het profcircuit bij de mannen en vrouwen organiseren", schrijft Federer. "Het is voor fans verwarrend om verschillende klassementen te hebben, andere logo's en websites en verschillende toernooicategorieën.”

"Het had allicht al veel eerder moeten gebeuren, maar het is misschien nu het uitgelezen moment", vervolgt de 20-voudige grandslamwinnaar. "Het zijn voor alle sporttakken zware tijden. We kunnen hier uitstappen als twee afgezwakte instanties of als één versterkte.”

De ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) werd in 1972 opgericht, terwijl de WTA (Women's Tennis Association) een jaar laten volgde.

Photo News
REUTERS
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties zijn welkom zolang ze voldoen aan de do's en don'ts die je hier kan terugvinden: gedragsregels. Elke dag ontvangen wij duizenden reacties, het kan enkele uren duren voor jouw reactie wordt geplaatst. Wordt jouw reactie afgekeurd dan werd er geoordeeld dat deze onze gedragsregels schendt.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.