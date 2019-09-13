Ex-vriendin Nasri volgt voorbeeld Clijsters en kondigt na elf jaar comeback op tenniscircuit aan Redactie

13 september 2019

19u23

Bron: Belga 0 Tennis Daags na Kim Clijsters kondigde vrijdag ook de Française Tatiana Golovin haar terugkeer op het tennisveld aan. De voormalige nummer twaalf van de wereld stopte elf jaar geleden door een ontstekingsziekte aan haar gewrichten.

"Ik speelde al een jaar met het idee, maar pas deze zomer heb ik er serieus werk van gemaakt", aldus de 31-jarige Golovin, die ooit een relatie had met Anderlecht-speler Samir Nasri, aan tv-zender BeInSports. "Sinds een maand ben ik fysiek weer heel hard aan het trainen. Het doel was om klaar te geraken tegen volgend jaar, maar de zaken zijn zo snel gelopen dat ik nu misschien al midden oktober wil hernemen."

Toen Golovin in 2008 een punt zette achter haar tenniscarrière, was ze nog maar 20 jaar. Haar beste resultaat op een grandslamtoernooi was de kwartfinale op de US Open van 2006.