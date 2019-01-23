Einde verhaal voor Wickmayer in Newport Beach -Alison Van Uytvanck heeft nieuwe coach: “Erg gemotiveerd om met hem te werken” TLB

23 januari 2019

21u00

Bron: Belga 0 Tennis Alison Van Uytvanck heeft met Michiel Antheunis een nieuwe coach aangesteld. "Ik ben erg gemotiveerd om met hem te werken en kijk uit naar de toekomst", zo meldt de Vlaams-Brabantse op Instagram. Na een klein jaar heeft het nummer 52 op de wereldranglijst afscheid genomen van David Basile.

Met Basile aan haar zijde bereikte de 24-jarige Van Uytvanck haar hoogste notering op de WTA-ranking (37e). Het seizoensbegin in 2019 verliep echter niet naar wens. Op de voorbije Australian Open verloor ze in de eerste ronde van titelverdedigster Caroline Wozniacki. Antheunis begeleidde eerder onder anderen Kirsten Flipkens en Yanina Wickmayer.

Yanina Wickmayer meteen uitgeschakeld in Newport Beach

Yanina Wickmayer (WTA-126) werd uitgeschakeld in de achtste finales van het WTA-toernooi van Newport Beach (Californië). De 29-jarige Vlaams-Brabantse, als elfde reekshoofd vrij in de eerste ronde, moest in 1 uur en 4 minuten met tweemaal 6-2 het onderspit delven voor de Amerikaanse Allie Kiick (WTA-157).

Het met 162.480 dollar gedoteede hardcourttoernooi in Newport Beach maakt deel uit van de WTA 125k Series, het niveau net onder de WTA Tour. Wickmayer leed er haar derde nederlaag van het prille seizoen. Ze begon het jaar met een nederlaag in de eerste kwalificatieronde in Brisbane en ging er vervolgens ook in het Australian Open in de eerste kwalificatieronde uit.