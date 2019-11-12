Dominika Cibulkova zet een punt achter haar tennisloopbaan Redactie

12 november 2019

18u14 0 Tennis Dominika Cibulkova heeft op dertigjarige leeftijd haar tennisrackets opgeborgen. Dat maakte ze bekend in een interview op de website van de WTA en met een post op Instagram. De Slovaakse was in maart 2017 nog nummer vier van de wereld. In 2016 schreef ze de WTA Finals op haar naam door een zege in de finale tegen de Duitse Angelique Kerber.

Cibulkova speelde haar laatste wedstrijd op het WTA-circuit in mei op Roland Garros, waar ze in de openingsronde verloor van de Wit-Russische Aryna Sabalenka. Ze gaf dinsdag aan na dat toernooi haar beslissing al te hebben genomen om te stoppen. Ze heeft geen zin meer in het intensieve trainings- en wedstrijdschema en de vele buitenlandse reizen op de WTA Tour. Ze gaat zich onder meer richten op haar tennisacademie in Bratislava en haar horecaonderneming 'The Velvet', een restaurant annex nachtclub.

De Slovaakse telt acht WTA-titels op haar palmares. In 2014 verloor ze de finale van de Australian Open van de Chinese Na Li.