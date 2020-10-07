David Goffin test positief op het coronavirus, geen ATP-toernooi in Sint-Petersburg Redactie

07 oktober 2020

19u12 24 Tennis David Goffin (29) heeft op Instagram laten weten dat hij positief getest heeft op het coronavirus. Onze landgenoot moet zich daardoor terugtrekken van het ATP-toernooi in Sint-Petersburg. Goffin werd op Roland Garros uitgeschakeld in de eerste ronde.

“Slecht nieuws!”, schrijft Goffin op Instagram. “Door een positieve coronatest ben ik verplicht om me terug te trekken van het ATP-toernooi in Sint-Petersburg. Ik voel me op dit moment goed en ga in quarantaine. Als alles goed gaat, dan kom ik terug in competitie in Antwerpen.”

Goffin werd vorige week nog uitgeschakeld in de eerste ronde van Roland Garros. De Luikenaar moest toen zijn meerdere erkennen in Jannik Sinner. De European Open in Antwerpen staat tussen 19 en 25 oktober op het programma.

David Goffin announces on Instagram that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and been withdrawn from St Petersburg. pic.twitter.com/h7S2wMM8hT The Tennis Podcast(@ TennisPodcast) link