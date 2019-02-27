David Goffin heeft een nieuwe coach

Hij deed dat met een bericht op Instagram. “Erg blij om te kunnen aankondigen dat Thomas Johansson en ik opnieuw gaan samenwerken! We beginnen eraan op Indian Wells,ik kijk er naar uit”, klinkt het bij onze landgenoot.

De 43-jarige Zweed werkte begin dit jaar nog een testperiode af met de Serviër Filip Krajinovic - hij zat eerder deze maand nog in de box van Krajinovic toen die in de eerste ronde van Montpellier Goffin versloeg - maar wat belangrijker is, hij kent de Luikenaar zeer goed. In 2016 fungeerde Johansson negen maanden lang als adviseur binnen de entourage van Goffin en dat werk werd enkel stopgezet omdat hij niet op dezelfde lijn zat met hoofdcoach Thierry Van Cleemput.

Johansson was nummer zeven van de wereld, won de Australian Open in 2002 en is bovendien een welopgevoede en discrete kerel.