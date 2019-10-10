Danielle Collins, halvefinaliste op Australian Open, kampt met reuma Redactie

10 oktober 2019

09u26

Bron: Belga 0 Tennis Tennisster Danielle Collins kampt met reuma. De 25-jarige Amerikaanse heeft al een tijdje last van artritis, een vorm van reuma die voor pijnlijke en ontstoken gewrichten zorgt. Collins bereikte begin dit jaar de halve finales van de Australian Open.

"Ik voel me al een tijdje niet zo goed", schrijft Collins op Instagram. "Daarom is het wel een soort van opluchting dat ik nu weet wat de reden is van de pijn. Onlangs is de diagnose gesteld dat ik reumatoïde artritis heb. Ik ben zeker niet de eerste bij wie een chronische ziekte is aangetroffen en ik leef mee met alle mensen die hiermee worstelen. Ik ben ondertussen begonnen met een behandeling en ik ga deze uitdaging aan. Iedere dag dat je gezond bent, is een geschenk. Ik ben voor 100 procent gemotiveerd om te vechten, op en naast de baan."

Collins bereikte na haar knappe parcours in Melbourne haar hoogste positie ooit op de wereldranglijst, 23e. Daarna volgden vroege exits op Roland Garros (tweede ronde), Wimbledon (derde ronde) en de US Open (tweede ronde). Vandaag is ze het nummer 33 van de wereld.