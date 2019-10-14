Clijsters: “De reacties zijn overweldigend, ik blijf hard werken om deze uitdaging zo goed mogelijk aan te gaan” DMM

14 oktober 2019

20u20 6 Tennis Kim Clijsters is intussen meer dan een maand bezig om volgend jaar op haar 36ste een comeback te maken in het tennis. De Limburgse gaf op haar Instagram-pagina een update mee en vertelde daarbij dat ze overweldigd is door de vele reacties op haar terugkeer.

“Dag iedereen. Het is intussen een maand geleden dat we het nieuws van mijn comeback de wereld instuurden. De reacties waren ongelooflijk. Ik heb zoveel kaartjes en berichten gekregen. Het is emotioneel geweest, maar het motiveert me enorm. Ik wil jullie bedanken voor de steun en hard blijven verder werken om de uitdaging zo goed mogelijk aan te gaan.