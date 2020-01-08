Cijfers die doen duizelen: Federer straks vierde sportmiljardair, slechts één zevende komt uit prijzengeld Bart Fieremans

08 januari 2020

16u44 2 Tennis Roger Federer is goed op weg om toe te treden tot een select clubje sportmiljardairs. Volgens tennis.com heeft de Zwitserse tennisser in totaal al meer dan 900 miljoen Amerikaanse dollar (808 miljoen euro) verdiend en zal hij dit jaar dankzij reusachtige sponsordeals de magische kaap van een miljard dollar overschrijden.

Als Zwitser woont Federer alvast in het juiste land om zijn geld te beheren. Volgens het Amerikaanse zakenblad Forbes piekten de inkomsten van Federer in 2019 op 93,4 miljoen dollar (84 miljoen euro), beduidend meer dan 2018 met 77,2 miljoen dollar (67 miljoen euro) in the pocket. Tennis.com baseert zich voor het totaalbedrag aan inkomsten ook op Forbes en becijferde dat Federer in 2020 wellicht meer dan 100 miljoen dollar zal opstrijken en zich zo sportmiljardair mag noemen.

Voor alle duidelijkheid: het gros van die inkomsten verdiende de 38-jarige Federer niét aan prijzengeld in zijn imposante tenniscarrière, die nu al bijna twintig jaar duurt. Federer incasseerde tot nu exact 129.231.891 miljoen dollar (circa 116 miljoen euro) door zijn prestaties in ATP-toernooien en grandslams, waarvan hij er twintig won. Dat komt neer op ongeveer slechts een zevende van de totale inkomsten.

Het zijn vooral grote sponsors die de bankrekening van Federer spekten. Een grote hap komt van zijn kledingsponsor. Bijna heel zijn carrière – van 1994 tot 2018 - was Federer trouw aan Nike, de laatste tien jaar daarvan goed voor een slordige 12 miljoen dollar (10,7 miljoen euro) per jaar. Die lange loyaliteit bleek toch relatief toen het Japanse modemerk Uniqlo de cijfers van Nike zwaar overtroefde. In juli 2018 ondertekende Federer een tienjarig contract dat volgens mediaberichten liefst 30 miljoen dollar per jaar waard is.

Daarnaast heeft Federer al jarenlang nog talloze andere miljoenendeals met grote merken lopen waarvoor hij als ambassadeur optreedt, zoals autofabrikant Mercedes Benz, horlogemaker Rolex, de Zwitserse bank Credit Suisse, champagnemerk Moët & Chandon, chocolatier Lindt, luchtvaartmaatschappij Netjets, telecommaatschappij Sunrise, pastahuis Barilla en tennisracketleverancier Wilson.

Niet dat Federer daarmee de best betaalde sportman ooit is. Eerder hebben al drie atleten de inkomstenkaap van 1 miljard dollar gerond. Golfer Tiger Woods had de primeur in 2009. Hij kreeg in 2015 het gezelschap van basketter Michael Jordan, en ook bokser Floyd Mayweather trad twee jaar later toe tot het select clubje, met dank onder meer aan zijn fel gehypete kamp tegen Manny Pacquiao in 2015 in Las Vegas. In een lijst van Forbes waarbij de inkomsten van vroeger ook geïndexeerd zijn tellen ook Jack Nicklaus (golf), Arnold Palmer (golf) en Michael Schumacher (F1) tot het clubje miljardairs.