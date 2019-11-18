Aan de dood ontsnapt en fotograaf na z’n uren: wie is Stefanos Tsitsipas (21), de jongste ATP Finals-winnaar in 18 jaar GVS

18 november 2019

10u36 0 Australian Open De 21-jarige Stefanos Tsitsipas werd gisteren de jongste winnaar van de ATP-finals sinds Lleyton Hewitt in 2001. Alles wat u moeten weten over de Griekse tennishoop, die in zijn jonge jaren ontsnapte aan de dood en na zijn werkuren op het court graag aan de slag gaat met een camera.

Amper 21, maar Stefanos Tsitsipas mag zich de officieuze wereldkampioen van het tennis noemen. De Griek toonde zich op de ATP Finals de betere van Dominic Thiem en stak zo zijn eerste grote prijs op zak. Samen met onder andere Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur en Daniil Medvedev is Tsitsipas de toekomst van het tennis.

Tsitsipas is geboren in Athene, de hoofdstad van Griekenland - een land dat amper toptennissers aflevert. De meest succesvolle Griek tot de intrede van het jonge geweld moet Nicholas Kalogeropoulos zijn geweest. In de jaren ‘60 en ‘70 was hij actief op het kleinere circuit en werkte hij zich via achttien titels naar plek 108.

In zee

De reden dat Tsitsipas dan toch de weg naar de sport vond, ligt bij zijn Russische moeder. Julia Salnikova behoorde in de jaren ‘80 tot de beste speelsters van de Sovjet-Unie en gaf de interesse door aan haar zoon. Niet toevallig spelen ook haar andere kinderen Petros, Pavlos and Elizavet tennis, weliswaar op een lager niveau.

Vader Apostolos ontfermde zich als coach al snel over Stefanos, waardoor de twee een extreem sterke band opbouwden. Een schrikwekkend incident maakte die relatie nóg beter, toen Apostolos zijn zoon enkele jaren geleden van de verdrinkingsdood redde. “Er was veel wind op zee waardoor er ook veel golven waren”, vertelde Stefanos daar in een eerder interview over “Toch was er geen zwemverbod, dus sprong ik het water in. Plots realiseerde ik mij dat ik in een mum van tijd al 50 meter diep in zee zat en steeds verder weg dreef. Ik probeerde terug te zwemmen, maar dat was onmogelijk. De golven duwden me onder, op dat moment dacht ik dat het voorbij was.” Apostolos riskeerde z’n eigen leven om zijn zoon met veel moeite uit het water te halen. Het scheelde naar eigen zeggen niet veel.

Steve The Hawk

Een bijna-doodervaring die het leven van de talentvolle tennisser helemaal omgooide. “Ik heb daardoor een andere kijk op het leven. Vroeger was ik bedeesder, had ik amper zelfvertrouwen. Daardoor had ik ook bijna geen vrienden. Maar nu heb ik geen angst meer van het leven, en dat straalt zich uit op de tennisbaan”, vertelde hij eerder. “Ik probeer met veel lef en agressie te spelen. Als ik op de court sta, zit ik helemaal in een cocon en wil ik bij elk punt mijn tegenstrever overmeesteren.”

Een beest op de baan dus, ernaast doet de prille twintiger datgene waar hij vooral tot rust bij komt. Dat betekent: veel lezen en foto’s nemen van de idyllische plekjes waar hij doorheen zijn carrière naartoe reist. Via zijn eigen kanaal op YouTube houdt hij zijn volgers op de hoogte van zijn tripjes. “Het is in mijn drukke loopbaan de perfecte afleiding. Onlangs werd ik door een meisje gevraagd of ik die jongen ben van de reisvlogs op YouTube. Het was grappig en vreemd dat ik daardoor herkend word, en niet door mijn tennis.”

Computerspelletjes zijn niet aan hem besteed en het liefst mijdt hij drukke plaatsen. Stilte is zijn ding. Op Instagram heeft hij bovendien een alter ego gecreëerd. Onder het account van Steve The Hawk kun je Tsitsipas volgen als Instagram-fotograaf.

Enkelhandige backhand

Tsitsipas is op dit moment het nummer zes van de wereld. Hoewel hij in de halve eindstrijd van de halve finales Roger Federer uitschakelde, blijft hij z’n groot idool en de man waar hij wel eens mee vergeleken wordt. “Stefanos keek vroeger naar filmpjes om de speelstijl van Roger te ontleden. Niet vreemd dus dat beide heren een gelijkaardige aanpak hebben”, stelt een medewerker dicht bij de Griek. De ‘old school’ enkelhandige backhand van Tsitsipas is overigens haast een unicum.

Griekse vlag

En zo is Tsitsipas de eerste mannelijke tennisvedette van Griekenland. Wellicht de trigger om de sport in het Zuid-Europese land op de kaart te zetten. “In Griekenland zijn ze dol op voetbal en basketbal”, vertelde Grieks journalist Georgatou vorig jaar aan BBC. “Dat zal nooit veranderen, maar ik geloof er wel in dat Stefanos het tennis naar de derde populairste sport kan loodsen. Hopelijk nemen meer jongeren in ons land nu een racket vast. Het zou Stefanos alvast deugd doen, want hij is een persoon die van zijn geboorteland houdt en iedere keer alles geeft voor zijn vlag.” Zonder twijfel dat we de jonge Griek gaan terugzien in de eindstrijd van alle grandslamtoernooien volgend jaar. Nadal, Federer en Djokovic zijn gewaarschuwd.