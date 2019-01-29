Andy Murray opnieuw geopereerd aan heup: “Hopelijk is dit het einde van mijn pijn” LPB

29 januari 2019

10u16

Bron: anp 0 Tennis Andy Murray heeft in Londen een operatie aan zijn heup ondergaan. De voormalige nummer één van de wereld hoopt zo verlost te worden van chronische pijn. Murray liet zich vorig jaar ook al opereren, maar bleef daarna last ondervinden van zijn rechterheup.

“Ik voel me nu een beetje gehavend en gekneusd, maar hopelijk is dit wel het einde van mijn heuppijn”, schreef Murray bij twee foto's op Instagram. De tweede is van de röntgenfoto, waarop de aangebrachte versteviging van het heupgewricht is te zien. “Ik heb nu een metalen heup.”

De 31-jarige Schot vertelde op de Australian Open tijdens een emotionele persconferentie dat het einde van zijn tenniscarrière nabij is. “De pijn is te erg, zo wil ik niet doorgaan. Als ik me laat opereren, is dat niet bedoeld om terug te keren als topsporter, maar om in de toekomst een betere levenskwaliteit te hebben.”

Murray werd in de eerste ronde in Melbourne uitgeschakeld door de Spanjaard Roberto Bautista Agut. Na een intense vijfsetter hield de Brit zijn toekomst nog open. “Wie weet zien jullie me wel terug”, zei hij tegen het publiek, dat hem luidkeels had aangemoedigd. De kans is echter groot dat dit als zijn laatste partij de boeken in gaat, nu Murray heeft gekozen voor een operatie en weer lang moet revalideren.