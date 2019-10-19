Alison Van Uytvanck en Greet Minnen zetten punt achter tennisseizoen Redactie

19 oktober 2019

09u54

Bron: Belga 0 Tennis Alison Van Uytvanck en Greet Minnen komen in 2019 niet meer in actie. Dat maakten de tennissters allebei bekend in een boodschap op Instagram. “Einde seizoen voor mij. Voor de eerste keer won ik twee titels in een jaar”, verwijst Van Uytvanck naar haar overwinningen in Boedapest en Tasjkent. “Ik wil mijn team bedanken dat ze in goede en slechte momenten in mij zijn blijven geloven.”

Van Uytvanck, nummer 48 op de ranking, moest deze week opgeven in het toernooi van Luxemburg. Ze sloeg haar enkel om maar enkele weken rust zouden volstaan.

Greet Minnen, de partner van de Grimbergse, liet vrijdag al weten dat ze dit seizoen geen matchen meer zal afwerken. “Ik kan dit seizoen geen toernooien meer spelen door blessure. Het is niet de manier waarop ik het seizoen wilde beëindigen maar 2019 was nog altijd een uitstekend jaar!”, schreef ze. “Nu is het tijd voor wat rust en bereid ik 2020 voor. Ik kan niet wachten om opnieuw in competitie te treden!”

De 22-jarige Minnen is het nummer 125 van de wereld. Ze won dit seizoen met het ITF-toernooi in het Japanse Yokohama een titel. In het dubbelspel haalde Minnen met Van Uytvanck voor het eerst de hoofdtabel op een grandslam. Op Wimbledon strandde het duo in de tweede ronde. In het enkel wacht Minnen nog op een eerste grandslamdeelname.