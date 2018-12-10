100.000 euro inschrijving, dubbelen met Serena Williams of Borg en een shot tequila drinken als je ace om de oren krijgt: het meest exclusieve tennistoernooi ter wereld ODBS

10 december 2018

06u34

Bron: Instagram neckercup/geniebouchard/richardbranson 0 Tennis Deelnemers: zestien amateurs en zestien profs. Locatie: Necker Island, het superdeluxe privé-eiland gelegen in de Caraïbische Zee. Toernooidirecteur: de Britse miljardair en Virgin-oprichter Richard Branson. Duur van het gala-event: zes dagen. Inschrijvingsgeld (voor de amateurs): 100.000 euro, voor wie louter wil komen kijken: 80.000 euro. Maak kennis met de Necker Cup, ongetwijfeld het meest exclusieve tennistoernooi ter wereld.

Hopelijk kan Genie Bouchard het ons vergeven, toen we onlangs schreven dat ze tegenwoordig wel definitief een Insta-queen lijkt te zijn in plaats van een professionele tennisster. Want de voorbije week speelde de Canadese zelfs een toernooi nu het seizoen erop zit. Het was weliswaar niet de finale van de Fed Cup, maar wel de Necker Cup. Samen met onder andere Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Tommy Haas, Bjorn Borg en Pat Cash bevond ze zich onder het rijtje profs/legendes waarvoor de meer dan bemiddelde tennis- en vakantieliefhebber een smak geld neertelde om tegen te spelen. Daarmee was de maximale bezetting van het amper 30 hectare grote Necker Island, ten oosten van Puerto Rico, immers zo goed als bereikt: het resort biedt plaats voor maximum 34 gasten. Branson kocht het onbewoonde eiland eind jaren ’70 toen hij slechts 28 jaar oud was voor 180.000 dollar. Onlangs door orkaan Irma flink toegetakeld, maar al snel weer volledig in ere hersteld.

De profs of legendes worden in het dubbel steevast gekoppeld aan een amateur, zodat die een week lang ongetwijfeld de tijd van z’n leven heeft. Zeker als we de Instagrampagina van de Necker Cup mogen geloven: wie een ace om de oren krijgt, krijgt prompt een shot tequila voorgeschoteld. Nog een geluk dat John Isner niet van de partij was. De lunch? Die namen de deelnemers aan een sushiboot in het zwembad. Zestig door Branson aangestelde werknemers stonden klaar om de tennisfans in de watten te leggen. Voor wie de maag spontaan keert bij het zien van zoveel decadentie: Branson schenkt de opbrengsten van de Necker Cup integraal aan goede doelen.

Bouchard genoot duidelijk met volle teugen van haar tijd op Necker Island. Poserend met haar, zoals ze zelf op Instagram stelt, “man crush” Bjorn Borg, of met Richard Branson natuurlijk. Die bedankte ze voor de geweldige ervaring. “Fantastisch om zoveel geweldige mensen te ontmoeten en goeie doelen te steunen zoals de National Tennis Foundation en de heropbouw van de Britse Maagdeneilanden. Ik mis iedereen nu al”, schreef ze in een post waarop ze poseert met Branson.

En Bouchard had ook voldoende tijd om uit te rusten. Strandspelletjes, trips met de jetski of boot, terwijl ze in het zwembad een badpak met zeemeerminnenstaart aantrof. “Erg moeilijk om in dit ding te zwemmen”, luidde het commentaar. Maar wel ideaal voor een fotomoment.

En wie de winnaar was van de finale?

Jawel, Richard Branson. Maar hij had dan wel het voorrecht de week ervoor geoefend te hebben met Maria Sharapova.