“Ze willen hem de David Beckham van het tennis maken”: David en vooral vrouw Victoria Beckham hebben grootse plannen met zoon Romeo (en het mag wat kosten)
Een bron die dicht bij de familie staat, vertelde aan ‘Daily Mail’ hoe vooral Victoria Beckham hoopt dat haar zoon kan uitgroeien tot een proftennisser. “De ambities zijn niet min. Ze wil van hem de David Beckham van het tennis maken”, klinkt het. En om dat doel te bereiken, worden kosten noch moeite gespaard. Onlangs nog lieten de Beckhams een peperduur tennisterrein van 30.000 pond (bijna 35.000 euro, red.) aanleggen in hun tuin, zodat zoonlief er naar hartenlust kan trainen.
David Beckham (43) en zijn Victoria (44) betrekken samen met hun vier kinderen een riante villa van ruim zes miljoen pond (6,85 miljoen euro) in Cotswolds, een streek in centraal Engeland met veel groen en heuvels. De Beckhams beschikken ook over een enorme tuin, die ze opnieuw hebben laten aanleggen door de gerenommeerde tuinarchitect Marcus Barnett. Eén van de duurdere nieuwe elementen is een tennisveld in kunstgras, een cadeautje voor zoon Romeo.
“Victoria werd aanvankelijk niet wild van de plannen om de villa in Oxfordshire te kopen”, vertelt de bron van Daily Mail. “Maar inmiddels woont ze er graag en ze gaf ook haar ideeën voor de tuin. Het was Victoria’s idee om een tennisterrein te laten aanleggen. Zo kan Romeo tijdens de schoolvakanties zoveel mogelijk trainen en Victoria is zelfs van plan om trainers in te huren om hem privélessen te komen geven.”
Kosten noch moeite worden dus gespaard om Romeo’s talent ten volle tot uiting te laten komen. Wanneer de puber in Londen is, gaat hij geregeld een balletje slaan op de poepchique Queen’s Club in West Kensington. De Beckhams betalen naar verluidt geregeld een stevige som zodat Romeo zich niets moet aantrekken van de ellenlange wachtlijsten van de eliteclub.
En ook wat de trainingspartners van Romeo betreft, wordt niets aan het toeval overgelaten. De 16-jarige knaap kon zich op training al meten met onder anderen Andy Murray, de Britse nummer twee Kyle Edmund of de Bulgaarse Masters-winnaar Grigor Dimitrov. “Romeo is een enorme tennisfan, echt ongelooflijk”, zei Dimitrov eerder al over de Brit. “En hij is al een vrij lastige tegenstander, moet ik toegeven. Hij heeft toch wel talent, dus als Romeo op dezelfde manier blijft werken, kan hij ver geraken. Hij is erg vastberaden.” Daarnaast ontvangt de zoon van ‘Becks’ bij elke verjaardag gelukswensen van de grootste tennissterren. Op zijn Instagram-profiel passeren onder anderen Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki en Genie Bouchard de revue (zie onder).
David Beckham krijgt dus waarschijnlijk geen voetballende opvolger. Romeo voegde zich, net zoals zijn broers Cruz en Brooklyn, nochtans op jonge leeftijd bij de voetbalschool van Arsenal. Op zijn dertiende gooide Romeo echter al de handdoek en niet veel later vertelde hij zijn pa dat hij een andere hobby wilde zoeken. Dat werd dus tennis, met alle (dure) gevolgen vandien.
Genie Bouchard:
Rafael Nadal:
Caroline Wozniacki:
Romeo trainde al met onder anderen Kyle Edmund:
