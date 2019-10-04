"Look who's back": Kim Clijsters werkt in haar Academy volop aan terugkeer XC

Kim Clijsters (36) maakt in 2020 haar comeback in het tennis. Na haar aankondiging van haar sensationele terugkeer bleef het een tijdje stil rond de Limburgse, maar nu toont ze in een Instagram-filmpje dat ze druk bezig is met haar tweede ‘Kimback’. Bovenstaande video vindt plaats in de Kim Clijsters Academy in Bree. “Look who’s back.”