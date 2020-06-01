Striemende kritiek van Hamilton op F1-collega’s die “dood van George Floyd stilzwijgen”: “Ik ben een van de weinig gekleurde mensen en sta alleen” Redactie

01 juni 2020

08u00 2 Sport Striemende kritiek van Lewis Hamilton. Het steekt bij de Britse F1-rijder dat veel mensen in de Formule 1 in het openbaar niets zeggen over Striemende kritiek van Lewis Hamilton. Het steekt bij de Britse F1-rijder dat veel mensen in de Formule 1 in het openbaar niets zeggen over de dood van George Floyd , een zwarte Amerikaan die door politiegeweld om het leven is gekomen - terwijl in andere sporten Floyd wel over de tongen gaat. “Ik ben een van de weinige gekleurde mensen, ik sta alleen. Weet dat ik weet wie jullie zijn, ik zie jullie”, klonk het op Instagram.

Lewis Hamilton - de eerste donkere wereldkampioen uit de koningsklasse van de autosport - was geschokt dat zijn collega’s uit de Formule 1 in alle talen zwegen over de dood van Floyd, een voorval dat in de hele wereld voor grote woede heeft gezorgd. “Een paar van jullie zijn enorme sterren, maar zwijgen over dit onrecht. Geen enkel signaal, van niemand in deze - uiteraard door blanke mensen gedomineerde - industrie. Ik ben een van de weinige gekleurde mensen, ik sta alleen. Al dacht ik dat jullie nu eindelijk eens zouden zien wat er aan de hand is en er ook iets over zouden zeggen. Weet dat ik weet wie jullie zijn, ik zie jullie”, zo richtte hij zich tot de mensen die in zijn ogen naar voren moeten treden.

Na zijn stevige uithaal kwamen er reacties uit het F1-kamp. “Eerlijk voel ik mij oncomfortabel als ik mijn gedachten over deze situatie deel op sociale media”, stelt Ferrari-talent Charles Leclerc. Daarom heb ik mij eerder niet geuit. Wat volledig fout was. Ik zoek nog altijd naar de woorden om deze gruweldaad te omschrijven. Racisme moet beantwoord worden met acties, niet met stilte. Doe er alles aan om, zet je in en moedig anderen aan om dit te verspreiden. Het is onze verantwoordelijkheid om onrechtvaardigheid tegen te gaan.”

Ook McLaren-piloot Lando Norris roept op tot actie. Daniel Ricciardo, nu nog bij Renault maar binnenkort de ploegmaat van Norris, stelde dat racisme giftig is en niet met geweld of stilte moet aangepakt worden, maar wel met eenheid en actie.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER

To be completly honest, I felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing my thoughts on social media about the whole situation and this is why I haven't express myself earlier than today.

And I was completely wrong. 1/3 Charles Leclerc(@ Charles_Leclerc) link

I still struggle to find the words to describe the atrocity of some videos I've seen on Internet.

Racism needs to be met with actions, not silence. Please be actively participating, engaging and encouraging others to spread awareness. 2/3 Charles Leclerc(@ Charles_Leclerc) link

It is our responsabilities to speak out against injustice. Don't be silent.

I stand #BlackLivesMatters. 3/3 Charles Leclerc(@ Charles_Leclerc) link

I have fans and followers. Support and love. And I have power through this to lead and inspire so many. But we also stand for what’s right. This time I ask you to do something and take action. Click the link and make a difference... #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/IrVrgU2JBA pic.twitter.com/ee2A0goz84 Lando Norris(@ LandoNorris) link