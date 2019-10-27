Zuid-Afrika is net iets te sterk voor Wales, Engeland wacht in finale WK rugby DMM

27 oktober 2019

11u54 0 WK Rugby Zuid-Afrika geeft Engeland volgende week partij in de finale van het WK rugyb. ‘The Springboks’ wonnen hun halve eindstrijd tegen Wales met 16-19.

Engeland schakelde gisteren de All Blacks verrassend. Voor tweevoudig titelverdediger Nieuw-Zeeland kwam er zo een einde aan jaren van hegemonie.

Engeland is de bronzenmedaillewinnaar van het vorige WK in 2015. Zuid-Afrika werd al twee keer wereldkampioen, in 1995 en 2007. In 2007 wonnen de Springboks in de finale met 15-6 van Engeland.

Chris Froome was samen met Daryl Impey een opvallend supporter in het stadion