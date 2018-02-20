Nafi Thiam past voor WK indoor

    • YP
  • Bron: Instagram

My 2 indoor competitions last weekends felt great! It was fun to break the winter training routine for a bit. Good results but no world indoors for me though, keeping it all for this summer! My eyes are right on Berlin 👀 Hold the vision, trust the process. #focus #bepatient #europeanchampionships #summer

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@thiam_nafi) op

WK Atletiek Nafi Thiam zal niet deelnemen aan het WK indooratletiek in Birmingham (1-4 maart). Dat heeft ze zopas zelf aangekondigd via social media. Ze zou er normaal deelnemen aan het vijfkamp.

"De twee indoorcompetities die ik heb afgewerkt voelden goed aan! Het was leuk om die winterse trainingroutine eventjes te doorbreken. De resultaten waren goed, maar ik laat het WK indoor aan mij voorbij gaan. Alles op deze zomer! Focus vol op Berlijn!", klinkt het in haar recentste post op Instagram. In Berlijn vindt dan het EK outdoor plaats.

BELGA
Belgian Nafissatou Nafi Thiam reacts after the Long Jump event at the Belgian Championships indoor Athletics, Saturday 17 February 2018, in Gent. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND
BELGA Belgian Nafissatou Nafi Thiam reacts after the Long Jump event at the Belgian Championships indoor Athletics, Saturday 17 February 2018, in Gent. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen