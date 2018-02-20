Nafi Thiam past voor WK indoor YP

20 februari 2018

11u09

Bron: Instagram 0 My 2 indoor competitions last weekends felt great! It was fun to break the winter training routine for a bit. Good results but no world indoors for me though, keeping it all for this summer! My eyes are right on Berlin 👀 Hold the vision, trust the process. #focus #bepatient #europeanchampionships #summer Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@thiam_nafi) op 20 feb 2018 om 10:39 CET WK Atletiek Nafi Thiam zal niet deelnemen aan het WK indooratletiek in Birmingham (1-4 maart). Dat heeft ze zopas zelf aangekondigd via social media. Ze zou er normaal deelnemen aan het vijfkamp.

"De twee indoorcompetities die ik heb afgewerkt voelden goed aan! Het was leuk om die winterse trainingroutine eventjes te doorbreken. De resultaten waren goed, maar ik laat het WK indoor aan mij voorbij gaan. Alles op deze zomer! Focus vol op Berlijn!", klinkt het in haar recentste post op Instagram. In Berlijn vindt dan het EK outdoor plaats.