Nafi Thiam past voor WK indoor
My 2 indoor competitions last weekends felt great! It was fun to break the winter training routine for a bit. Good results but no world indoors for me though, keeping it all for this summer! My eyes are right on Berlin 👀 Hold the vision, trust the process. #focus #bepatient #europeanchampionships #summer
"De twee indoorcompetities die ik heb afgewerkt voelden goed aan! Het was leuk om die winterse trainingroutine eventjes te doorbreken. De resultaten waren goed, maar ik laat het WK indoor aan mij voorbij gaan. Alles op deze zomer! Focus vol op Berlijn!", klinkt het in haar recentste post op Instagram. In Berlijn vindt dan het EK outdoor plaats.
