Amerikaanse skiër tekent voor eerste homoseksuele zoen op de Spelen op nationale televisie en wordt bedolven onder de steun

    • Mike De Beck
  • Bron: Huffington Post, Twitter
RV
Winterspelen Het moet ongetwijfeld een primeur zijn. Een atleet die tijdens de Spelen live op de Amerikaanse televisie een homoseksuele zoen uitdeelt aan zijn vriend. De Amerikaanse Skiër Gus Kenworthy kreeg het voor elkaar. 

Voor zijn kwalificatierun in het slopestyle kuste de 26-jarige Amerikaan zijn vriend Matthew Wilkas vol op de mond. En dat had de cameraman van NBC ook gezien waarop de innige omhelzing plots live op de Amerikaanse televisie te zien was. 

"Ik was me er niet van bewust dat dit moment gefilmd werd, maar ik ben zo blij dat het wel is gebeurd", schreef Kenworthy bij de afbeelding op Twitter. "Als kind had ik niet durven dromen van een homoseksuele zoen bij de Spelen op tv, maar voor de allereerste keer kunnen de kinderen van nu het wel!" Uiteraard ging het opvallende beeld niet onopgemerkt voorbij op de sociale media. Kenworthy werd bedolven onder de felicitaties voor zijn actie. 

  • Kagan Osmanlar

    Vuile mensen, schande voor de mensheid

  • Francois Peters

    Ik weet niet wat hier mooi aan is ik gruwel van zoiets

  • Francois De Mol

    Krijg je daar ook een medaille voor ?

  • Bert Giels

    natuurlijk smult de politiek correcte wereld hiervan, maar niet iedereen is zo. Ik blijf het vies vinden. Maar een andere mening hebben mag tegenwoordig niet meer.

  • Hans Van Acker

    Mooie foto van 2 verliefde mensen. Wat is daar mis mee?

